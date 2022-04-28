Ogun 2023: Disregard petitions seeking my disqualification – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has asked the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dis-reregard a petition seeking his disqualification from the governorship primary. Abiodun through his lawyer, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) had written the National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu to ignore “the spurious and unfounded allegations” meant to mislead the party into disqualifying him from the 2023 governorship election. A member of the party, Ayodele Oludiran, in the petition dated April 12 warned the APC against considering the candidacy of Abiodun, alleging that he had been accused of “concealing criminal offenses he allegedly committed in the USA in the 1980s”. Oludiran insisted that Abiodun’s candidacy would portend danger for the APC with the damning allegations against him. But the governor said the petition is “nothing more than the machinations of political jobbers and saboteurs sponsored by desperate opposition elements to disrupt the peaceful political atmosphere in Ogun”. He accused the petitioner of spreading rumours and propaganda against him to mislead the APC. The governor argued that the petitioner relied on hearsays, urging Adamu and the national leadership of the APC to “disregard the hearsays”

