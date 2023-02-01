Metro & Crime

Ogun 2023: Islamic group warns Imams, Pastors against inciting sermons

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State have cautioned religious leaders and politicians to desist from making sermons and comments that are capable of inciting violence before, during and after the general elections.

The Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance set up by the league made this known in a communique it released after a three-day interactive session with governorship candidates in the state.

The session was attended by governorship candidates of seven political parties.

The communique, which was jointly signed the Chairman of the Directorate of Good Governance, Qasim Sanusi and the Secretary, Tajudeen Uthman, was made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

The group urged religion leaders to use the opportunity of their congregation to preach love and peaceful coexistence among the masses.

 

