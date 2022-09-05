Politics

Ogun 2023: No amount of last minute appointments can save you – PDP tells Abiodun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has insisted that Governor Dapo Abiodun cannot escape defeat in the 2023 election even with his last minute appointments and award of new road projects.

Adebutu said Abiodun’s last minute rush to impress the people of the state with what he described as “cosmetic surgeries and appointments” is an indication that the incumbent governor is jittery and desperately fighting to retain power.

Adebutu stated this Monday in Abeokuta at the unification meeting with new defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP) and Allied People Moment (APM).

Abiodun had recently made some fresh appointments into his cabinet. The appointments included: seven new commissioners, a deputy chief of staff, Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Advisers (SSAs).

The governor also approved the appointment of Liaison Officers for the 20 local government areas of the state and reconstituted boards of all the tertiary institutions in the state after three years.

But, reacting to the fresh appointments, Adebutu said, no amount of consultation, last minute appointments and approval of road contracts can save Abiodun from suffering the same fate Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola suffered at the polls.

This is a situation that you can describe as crying after spilt milk. The state has seen the truth, he (Abiodun) is just running around and crying, it is too late for him.

“Where was he (Abiodun) three years ago? He didn’t make these appointments that he is now making, he didn’t do these consultations three years ago, and he is now making appointments when the tenure of his government is at the tail end.

“Why did he not care for the people for the last three years? He didn’t care for the hospitals, he did not care for the schools, he did not care about the roads three years ago and now he is doing palliatives, running up and down. All these are cosmetic surgeries, it is too late,” Adebutu said.

He insisted that PDP is the only party that can save the state from what he called the “maladministration of APC”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

