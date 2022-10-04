Metro & Crime

Ogun 2023: PDP, LP missing, as Abiodun, others make INEC’s final list  

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have no governorship candidates in Ogun State, following the release of names of the parties’ flagbearers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Commission released names of 13 political parties and their candidates in the final list on Tuesday.

The names of the governorship candidates of PDP, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, his deputy, Abdulkabir Akinlade and that of the LP, Kehinde Shogunle were missing on the INEC’s list pasted at the Commissioner’s office in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In the list obtained by New Telegraph, the PDP appeared on the list as number 21, but names of both the governorship candidate and the running mate were missing.

For the LP, neither the party nor its candidate appeared on the list.

Our correspondent, however, reliably learnt that, the LP in the state did not submit the names of their candidates to the Commission.

 

