Ogun 2023: PDP not factionalised, will respect court verdict – Segun Showunmi

Factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Showunmi, Tuesday dismissed reports that there was division in the party, stressing that all the stakeholders and members would accept the verdict of the court on its authentic flagbearer ahead of the poll.

Speaking at a pre-campaign briefing in Lagos Tuesday, Showunmi said: “I actually don’t think we are divided, to be fair.”

The PDP chieftain, who also maintained that his style would be issues-based, said: “We both accept the supremacy of our national organs.

“My position is that whatever it is they call their primary is a charade, it can’t hold and it can’t stand.

“The primary election that produced me as candidate followed all the extant laws of the country and in due season, they will definitely come to the point they have to come to.”

He further expressed confidence that he would be on the ballot in the governorship election in the state, especially as a Court of Appeal in Abuja had given a consequential order dismissing the ruling of a lower court over jurisdiction to hear the suit between him, the PDP and others.

The governorship candidate said this just as he noted that his campaign ahead of the governorship race would fully commence on September 28, this year, adding that his style would be issues-based.

This, he said, was because he would be running a “new deal” that would transform Ogun State.

While reiterating his acceptance of party supremacy both at the national and state levels, the governorship hopeful maintained that the primary election conducted by the Ladi Adebutu camp remained a charade and would not stand.

Insisting that the PDP in Ogun State was not factionalised, the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign in 2019, said: “A political party is the creation of the law and what makes a political party have the right to even claim it is a political party is its constitution and the grand law which is the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. No legally created organ can be given the wherewithal to act as if it doesn’t know that it is a creation of the law.

“So, as it concerns supposed recognition here and there, don’t worry, they will recognise everything that needs to be recognised. Like you are well aware that the Court of Appeal has given us the first favourable judgment, I trust that we will be fine.”

 

