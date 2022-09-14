News

Ogun 2023: PDP stakeholders back Showunmi

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Leaders and stakeholders of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, declared support for the factional Governorship candidate of the party, Segun Showunmi. The party leaders declared their support for Showunmi at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Explaining the reason behind their endorsement, a top chieftain of the party, Semiu Sobayo, insisted that Showunmi remained the most qualified candidate to rule the State. Sobayo said: “Segun Showunmi is the most qualified for the position is aspiring for. “He has been tested and we know that he possesses the quality of running the State, and bringing the desired changes to the people of the State. “His participation in this political era is tremendous.

PDP is going to rule Ogun State come 2023.” Also speaking, another PDP leader, David Bamgbola, said: “Ogun needed a governor with the political experience like Showunmi. “We are here to declare support for the governorship aspiration of Segun Showunmi.” On his part, another leader of the party, Peter Olusegun Alawode, said: “When I look at all the other Gubernatorial candidates, he is the most serious with the urge to reshape and restructure what we are facing in Ogun State.”

 

Our Reporters

