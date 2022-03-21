News

Ogun 2023: Supporters besiege PDP Nat’l Secretariat as Segun Showunmi picks Governorship form

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

… vow to ensure victory at poll

A huge crowd of supporters besieged the Wadata House, National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday, as one of the party’s leading voices, Segun Showunmi, picked the nomination form for the Governorship of Ogun State in 2023.

Showunmi, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 presidential election, had received the endorsements of thousands of party faithful across the 20 Local Government Areas of Ogun State, including leaders of opposition parties, in a massive rally last Wednesday.

He was accompanied to the PDP National Secretariat by a crowd of party chieftains and loyalists, who insisted that it was time to redefine governance in Ogun State, noting that in Showunmi, they had seen a window through which the status quo could be changed effectively.

The crowd was almost uncontrollable as they struggled to own the event, immediately their preferred candidate stepped out with his nomination form.

One of the supporters, Alabi Majekodunmi, who resides in Abuja, vowed to go back to Abeokuta with his family members just to ensure his “role model” sailed through in his governorship bid.

“I have been watching him on TV and I dare say this is one of the most intelligent Nigerians around. He has the capacity, I’ve not seen any like it before. I watched his declaration, and I want to agree that he is truly the leader that he had been searching for all along. I read on Facebook that he would be picking his form today and here I am. Not only me, many of us here,” the quantity surveyor said.

Responding, the Governorship aspirant said he was confident of victory in the 2023 Ogun race, noting that there were no fears, either within the party or across party lines.

He, however, stressed that he was humbled by the large turnout of supporters who had urged him on, non-stop, to put his hat in the ring.

Showunmi said, “I am humbled, to say the least. People paid their way in these hard times from everywhere to stand with me today. You have continued to call on me to contest the governorship of our dear Ogun State, and today I have demonstrated that I have heard you clearly. The job has started, let’s go there.

“I don’t have gold to give for this overwhelming support, neither do I have silver. But I assure you, I will make the people of Ogun State and my humble self proud as I take sure footed steps, abiding by selfless principles, on this journey to the next level of leadership.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu presents 10 cars to outstanding civil servants

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday presented 10 cars to recognise public servants who have distinguished themselves in the junior and senior categories across the State Civil Service. The governor also announced a N5million cash gift for a Level 16 officer in Lagos State Civil Service for winning an impromptu quiz compe-tition personally […]
News

Edo: APC mourns Okunbo, says it owes him gratitude

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday joined thousands of Nigerians and institutions to mourn Edo-born billionaire, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, (aka Captain Hosa), who died on Sunday in the United Kingdom.   The party, in a statement, by its state Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, said that it received the news […]
News

Atiku mourns ‘authentic’ progressive politician, Dangalan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said the death of veteran Kano politician, Alhaji Dauda Dangalan, has depleted the ranks of the progressive and forward-looking political actors in the country.   Atiku in a statement by his media office in Abuja yesterday said that he was profoundly shocked by the death of the Kano progressive politician […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica