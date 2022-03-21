Ogun 2023: Supporters besiege PDP Nat’l Secretariat as Segun Showunmi picks Governorship form

… vow to ensure victory at poll

A huge crowd of supporters besieged the Wadata House, National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Monday, as one of the party’s leading voices, Segun Showunmi, picked the nomination form for the Governorship of Ogun State in 2023.

Showunmi, spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation in the 2019 presidential election, had received the endorsements of thousands of party faithful across the 20 Local Government Areas of Ogun State, including leaders of opposition parties, in a massive rally last Wednesday.

He was accompanied to the PDP National Secretariat by a crowd of party chieftains and loyalists, who insisted that it was time to redefine governance in Ogun State, noting that in Showunmi, they had seen a window through which the status quo could be changed effectively.

The crowd was almost uncontrollable as they struggled to own the event, immediately their preferred candidate stepped out with his nomination form.

One of the supporters, Alabi Majekodunmi, who resides in Abuja, vowed to go back to Abeokuta with his family members just to ensure his “role model” sailed through in his governorship bid.

“I have been watching him on TV and I dare say this is one of the most intelligent Nigerians around. He has the capacity, I’ve not seen any like it before. I watched his declaration, and I want to agree that he is truly the leader that he had been searching for all along. I read on Facebook that he would be picking his form today and here I am. Not only me, many of us here,” the quantity surveyor said.

Responding, the Governorship aspirant said he was confident of victory in the 2023 Ogun race, noting that there were no fears, either within the party or across party lines.

He, however, stressed that he was humbled by the large turnout of supporters who had urged him on, non-stop, to put his hat in the ring.

Showunmi said, “I am humbled, to say the least. People paid their way in these hard times from everywhere to stand with me today. You have continued to call on me to contest the governorship of our dear Ogun State, and today I have demonstrated that I have heard you clearly. The job has started, let’s go there.

“I don’t have gold to give for this overwhelming support, neither do I have silver. But I assure you, I will make the people of Ogun State and my humble self proud as I take sure footed steps, abiding by selfless principles, on this journey to the next level of leadership.”

