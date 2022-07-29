Ogun 2023: The crown and the clowns

Politics is getting increasingly more exciting by the day as Nigeria inches towards the 2023 General Elections.

In the Southwest in particular, where the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters are still gloating over the recent defeat of the re-election bid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, political discourse has been centred around the outcome of the keenly contested poll.

Still astoundingly dazed by the victory of the Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, public commentators as well as side-line observers have continued to express varying perspectives in their analyses of the APC’s power loss to the PDP.

Some political pundits blamed it on the inability of the two gladiators involved in the unending crisis that engulfed the party, former governor Rauf Aregbesola, who is currently Minister for Interior Affairs, and his successor, Oyetola, to find a common ground. Others hold it against President Muhammadu Buhari’s seemingly lacklustre attitude towards a lasting resolution of the issues threatening the peace and stability of the party.

In exercise of his constitutional right for a second term, the incumbent Governor Oyetola had sought re-election in last Saturday’s governorship poll but lost out to Senator Adeleke, the standard bearer of the PDP.

For a combination of factors, this will be the first time in a long while when the opposition would defeat a sitting governor. And the euphoria of the victory is becoming infectious. So much so infectious that some enthusiasts are already predicting the possibility of a bandwagon effect on the rest of the states in the Southwest.

In Ogun State, some political irritants were even too quick to show a red flag to Governor Dapo Abiodun ahead of the 2023 General Elections. In their self-delusion, they believe that every other state in the region would ultimately come down before the overwhelming power of the PDP in the coming elections. Such expectation is not only naïve, presumptuous and weird but totally unrealistic. In politics, nay the real-life situation, no two cases can be exactly the same. And in this case, the socio-political milieu under which each state operates differs considerably.

Those who have been following the recent events in Ogun State politics could see the APC waxing stronger in the last three and a half years of the administration of Governor Abiodun, in spite of the antics of his detractors and traducers. Today, the party is far more united, more formidable, and stronger than the way it was before the inauguration of this government because many of the state actors who had been wrongly misled into the political wilderness have since retraced their footsteps and joined forces with the mainstream of the party.

Apart from a few desperadoes who have jumped the ship and pitched tents with the PDP in their desperate search for relevance, virtually all the former rebels have made their way back into the fold to give support to Prince Abiodun to achieve his developmental agenda for the state. This past week, enthusiastic party faithful witnessed the home-coming of another set of former government functionaries from across the local to the state governments, pledging their readiness to support this government to actualize its laudable programmes.

On the other side, there are a few elements whose driving force is self-actualization. One of them is the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the 2019 general election, Hon. Adekunle Abdulkabir Akinlade.

Not many people would be surprised that he and his cohorts have once again dumped the APC for the PDP because since he sought a reunion with the party after his woeful defeat in the last election, his activities have been largely viewed with suspicion. All the while, he came back into the fold, he had been acting more like a mole than a loyal party member. So, his defection does not in any way diminish the strength of the APC.

It only confirmed the 2019 MOU the dissident group on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had surreptitiously signed with the PDP in the run-up to the last general elections. The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, rightly noted this in a recently released statement, dismissing them as “serial complainants and endemic petitioners”.

It is the height of the intrigues that culminated in the temporary sojourn of Akinlade in the APM. Now, there is the news making the rounds that Governor Abiodun has conceded a new power-sharing formula with the recalcitrant group. Nothing can be further from the truth than that. In the first place, Governor Abiodun is in firm control of the structure of the party from the local government level to the state. So, there is no basis for anybody to contemplate any such concession. It is like reaping where you do not sow. Secondly, experience before and after the last general elections has shown that the individuals concerned cannot be appeased as they are already far-headed for political self-annihilation, hence the need for a quick rebuttal of the fake news.

And, of course, the statement issued by Oladunjoye has left no one in doubt that the purveyors of the false information are entirely on their own. It reads in part: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a story planted in an online medium, by some so-called loyalists of the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, insinuating that an imaginary peace accord between him and Governor Abiodun was proposed.

“We want to alert members of the general public, especially members of our dear party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), that contrary to the fake news, there was no proposed ‘agreement for power sharing’ with anyone or group by the APC in Ogun State. There could not have been any agreement or sharing formula with people or groups that, from all intents, purposes, actions, and utterances; are not members of our party.

“It is well known that this set of disloyal politicians not only resigned their membership of the APC in the build-up of the 2019 governorship election, which was clearly won by the present Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun but their touted return to the APC was also mere talk as their actions had consistently shown.

“These serial complainants and endemic petitioners are, in their usual character, aim to blackmail the leader of our party and the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in a desperate attempt to continuously cause confusion and possibly reap from where they did not sow. That is why they have been churning out serial falsehoods.

“Confirmed intelligence reports have always pointed to the fact that members of the embattled Amosun group have always been hand-in-gloves with members of the opposition parties, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is therefore not unexpected that they want to return to the PDP, which they actually worked for in 2019.

“It is on record that the Amosun group, after defecting to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in 2019, went ahead and signed an MOU dated 7th March 2019 with the PDP. It is this expired MOU that the insatiable Amosun group simply wants to renew.”

While urging the party faithful to continue to maintain their loyalty to the party, Oladunjoye added: “We urge our members not to be misled or distracted by the antics of these sore losers who are still sulking, three years after losing the March 2019 governorship election. Our focus as a party is to support our government to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Ogun State and to win the forthcoming general elections overwhelmingly.”

It is a fundamental error of judgement for politicians not to be able to read events correctly. Akinlade lost relevance in Ogun State politics the day he decided to follow the dictates of his godfather to contest the last governorship election against Prince Abiodun on the platform of a new party that has no structure. To say the least, that was a blind adventure.

In politics, loyalty is a virtue. It is what determines the trust you earn in party politics and how far you can go in pursuit of your ambition. Akinlade is overtly too ambitious to be governor and he is desperate about the pursuit of it. So much so that he could not do a proper risk analysis of his past actions vis-à-vis the self-preservation instinct of his former political mentor, former governor Ibikunle Amosun, who in the twilight of his administration, mulled the idea of forming a new party, while he stayed put in APC to pursue his senatorial ambition.

As they say, there is no sentiment in politics; everything is about interest. And everybody knows where his or her interest lies. In the build-up to the last general elections, everybody knew that the reason Amosun was fixated in installing a protégé as his successor was to cover his tracks and he found a willing tool in Akinlade who blindly subsumed his personal interest into the narrow exclusive desire of his boss.

By so doing, he has wittingly or unwittingly cut short his future political career. By accepting to be the running mate of the PDP’s governorship candidate, Adebutu, he has reached the nadir of his political ambition. By accepting to go a step down the ladder, he has lost the fervour and the steam that can sustain his relevance in Ogun State politics.

While justifying his resolve to pitch tent with the PDP, Akinlade described himself as a political divorcee, who after a bitter and failed marriage secured relief in a new fruitful relationship. He was quite right. By hopping from party to party, Akinlade has unmistakably demonstrated enough political prostitution. And in that way, he has completed a circle of his political journey. In all of his numerous trysts, he has clearly shown the people that he cannot be trusted with power. Governance is a serious business; it is not a job for the neophytes. It is a job that needs the presence of mind, the strength of character, integrity, competence, inspiration, and focused leadership. In governance, these qualities are sacrosanct. All of these combined are exactly what Governor Abiodun represents. That is the difference between the crowns and the clowns. Though the word crown has this horrible rhyme with a clown, they are entirely different in meaning. They have different meanings. In simple interpretation, the formal signifies a majestic symbol of authority and the latter literally represents an Alawada, a Yoruba translation of comic entertainer.

While the theatre of the absurd lasted, Governor Abiodun with his focused leadership has since redefined governance, which is why those who had been misled in the past are coming back to the APC fold one after the other in their patriotic zeal to lend their helping hands to the administration.

Notable among former members of the immediate past administration who have joined forces with Governor Abiodun to take the state to the next level are Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Lekan Mustapha; former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Jide Ojuko; former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, as well as several others who have equally seen the light and have returned to the mainstream Ogun APC, pledging their loyalty to the party and the governor.

The State Chairman of the party, Yemi Sanusi, while recently receiving some of the returnees back into the fold, was quoted as saying, “A good father should be happy to receive his children who had revolted against the family.

“Now that you have seen the wisdom to return, go back to your local government and integrate properly. The doors of our party are open to everybody. We are happy to see and receive you. You are free to work as the party members.”

Also, the Ogun East Senatorial District Chairman of the party, Dr. Adeleke Adedoyin, in his own remark, lauded the returnees for taking such a bold step to reintegrating into the mainstream, assuring them that there would be no newcomers or old members.

Equal opportunity for all is the new spirit of the inclusive mantra of the Abiodun administration. And with the support of all the relevant stakeholders, one can see victory lurking for the APC and its governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections-incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun and his deputy, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele. They remain unbeatable.

Ogbonnikan writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...