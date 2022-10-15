News

Ogun 2023: ‘You will fail and fall again’, Abiodun replies Amosun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has hit back at his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, declaring that he would “fail” in his anti-party politics aimed to scuttle his re-election bid next year.

Abiodun, who flayed Amosun for playing “dirty politics” and openly declaring to work for the emergence of a governorship candidate of another party next year, said that the former governor would “fall once again” as he did in the 2019 governorship election.

Amosun, who had accused Abiodun of rigging his way into office during the 2019 election, declared that he would work against Abiodun and support Biyi Otegbeye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2023.

But, Abiodun described Amosun’s statement as an “empty threat of a falling man”, adding that “my second term is already ordained by God”.

Abiodun stated this during a meeting with members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), which held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, on Friday,

The governor noted that it is a pity that the former governor has quickly forgotten how his adopted candidate lost woefully during the last general election, even when he was still in office as the governor.

Abiodun insisted that he is not perturbed by his predecessor’s empty threat, as similar threat in 2019 did not amount to anything,

 

