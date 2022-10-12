News

Ogun: 23-year-old man arrested for faking his kidnap

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old boy, Edward Okache for allegedly staging his own kidnap.

Okache was arrested alongside four other accomplices namely: Asamoah Ernest, Isiah Uti, Ephraim Anyijor and charity Lukpata.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by one Comfort Okache, who reported via phone call that her younger brother who travelled from Calabar to Lagos was kidnapped around Mowe area of Ogun State, and that the kidnappers were demanding for N10 million ransom.

Oyeyemi said: “Upon the report, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo mobilised the division’s tactical teams and moved to the area.

“After combing the surrounding bush at Orimerunmu area, the victim was sighted in an uncompleted building with the duo of Asamoah Ernest, a Ghanaian, and Isiah Uti, where he was tied in both his hands and legs.

“The two suspects found with him were promptly arrested, while the victim was rescued.

“But on getting to the station, the two arrested suspects made a shocking revelation that the victim was the person who planned his own kidnap so as to extort money from his parents to invest in an online business.

“They stated further that the victim was introduced to them by Ephraim Anyijor and Charity Lukpata who are from the same Yala Local Government Area of Cross River as the victim, and that they all are all part of the planned kidnap of Edward Ochace.

“Their confession led to the arrest of Ephraim Anyijor and Charity Lukpata. They have all confessed to the commission of the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the state Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

 

Leave a Reply

