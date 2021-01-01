Ogun: 2,735 arrested for robbery, kidnapping, rape, others

A total of 2,735 criminals were arrested in Ogun State between July and December 2020. The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, made the disclosure yesterday. The commissioner spoke while parading 47 suspects arrested for armed robbery, cultism, human trafficking and murder, among others before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The police chief noted that the suspects were arrested within the six months he assumed office as the commissioner of police in the state. The breakdown shows that 113 were arrested for armed robbery, 227 for cultism, 24 for kidnapping, 47 for rape and 2,324 others.

Ajogun said 14 armed robbery suspects were shot dead during gun battles with operatives of the command. The commissioner revealed that the command recovered 57 various types of firearms, 82 different types of ammunition and 31 vehicles. Ajogun added that the command secured 45 convictions while 1,139 suspects were still undergoing prosecution in courts across the state.

According to him, N109 million worth of property, including vehicles and cash were recovered from the suspects. Among the suspects paraded were 12 cultists involved in the mayhem in Ijebu-Ode area of the state. The cult clash in Ijebu-Ode claimed 20 lives while several others were injured. Parading the suspects, the commissioner vowed to rid the state of crimes and warned criminals to steer clear of the state.

He said: “The command will not rest on its oars in the coming year in ensuring adequate security and safety of the people of Ogun State. “We will continue to clamp down heavily on criminals, most especially those involve in violent crimes such as armed robbery, murder, cultism and kidnapping.”

