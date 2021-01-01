Metro & Crime

Ogun: 2,735 arrested for robbery, kidnapping, rape, others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A total of 2,735 criminals were arrested in Ogun State between July and December 2020. The state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, made the disclosure yesterday. The commissioner spoke while parading 47 suspects arrested for armed robbery, cultism, human trafficking and murder, among others before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The police chief noted that the suspects were arrested within the six months he assumed office as the commissioner of police in the state. The breakdown shows that 113 were arrested for armed robbery, 227 for cultism, 24 for kidnapping, 47 for rape and 2,324 others.

Ajogun said 14 armed robbery suspects were shot dead during gun battles with operatives of the command. The commissioner revealed that the command recovered 57 various types of firearms, 82 different types of ammunition and 31 vehicles. Ajogun added that the command secured 45 convictions while 1,139 suspects were still undergoing prosecution in courts across the state.

According to him, N109 million worth of property, including vehicles and cash were recovered from the suspects. Among the suspects paraded were 12 cultists involved in the mayhem in Ijebu-Ode area of the state. The cult clash in Ijebu-Ode claimed 20 lives while several others were injured. Parading the suspects, the commissioner vowed to rid the state of crimes and warned criminals to steer clear of the state.

He said: “The command will not rest on its oars in the coming year in ensuring adequate security and safety of the people of Ogun State. “We will continue to clamp down heavily on criminals, most especially those involve in violent crimes such as armed robbery, murder, cultism and kidnapping.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Police surround New Afrika Shrine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Security Operatives have surrounded the New Afrika Shrine. Nigerian musician, Seun Kuti who is also the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, confirmed this to journalists at a press briefing on Tuesday. It is believed that the move is in response to a proposed plan to launch a pressure group, Movement of […]
Metro & Crime

Benue LG chair: Lawmaker behind IPOB’s hoisting of fla

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chairman of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. James Oche, yesterday accused a House of Representatives member for Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Hon. Francis Ottah Agbo, of instigating members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to hoist their flag in his domain. Hoodlums believed to be members of IPOB last Sunday […]
Metro & Crime

Police: Two killed during Lagos #EndSARS protest

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Police Command has said that two persons died in a road accident that occurred during an #EndSARS protest in the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement on Friday. He said one of the #EndSARS protesters, identified as Nike, has been arrested for driving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica