Ogun: 3 arrested for attempting to kill police sergeant

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three men for allegedly attempting to kill a police sergeant, Akinpelu Sunday. Akinpelu who is attached to Owode Egba Police Division was allegedly attacked by the suspects during an official duty at Orile Imo, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. The suspects: Olayiwola Basiru, Bamimore Isiaka and Soliu were arrested on Saturday at an accident scene where they were trying to prevent the police officer from performing his duty.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested when they attacked a policeman and attempted to burn police towing vehicle so as to prevent investigation into the cause of the accident. The PPRO said, the suspects pounced on Akinpelu, a police sergeant attached to the Traffic Section of the Owode Egba Divisional headquarters while he was trying to rescue the victims of an accident at Orile Imo area and recover the vehicles involved in the accident.

“On getting to the scene, the suspects attacked the policeman and the towing vehicle driver with sledge hammer, stick and other dangerous weapons in order to prevent them from taking one of the vehicles involved to the station for further investigation “The policeman and the towing vehicle driver managed to escape from the scene and ran to the station with varying degrees of injuries.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola when hinted, led his men to the place where he met the suspects who had already poured petrol on the towing vehicle and about setting it ablaze after removing the cash sum of N520,000 belonging to the towing vehicle driver.

“Three amongst the hoodlums were arrested, while others escaped but the remaining petrol was recovered from them,” Oyeyemi said. He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered that those who escaped must be hunted for and brought to book.

