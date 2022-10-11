Metro & Crime

Ogun: 3 brothers, one other held for robbery

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun State have arrested four suspected robbers who have allegedly been terrorising Ijebu-Ode area of the state.

 

The suspects included three brothers: Hammed Jagbojagbo, Idris Jagbojagbo, Tobi Jagbojagbo and one other, Tosin Ogundeko. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Igbeba Divisional Headquarters.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were responsible for carrying out series of robbery operations in Ijebu-Ode. Oyeyemi said, the suspects had invaded the shop of a premier lotto agent at Odi-Olowo area of Ijebu Ode and robbed the agent of N90,000. He added that, the suspects also snatched a Bajaj motorcycle belonging to one Clement Conleth.

 

“Upon the distress call, the DPO Igbeba Division, CSP Musiliu Doga quickly led his patrol team to the scene, gave the robbers a hot chase and succeeded in arresting one of them by name Tosin Ogundeko from whom the Bajaj motorcycle was recovered.

 

