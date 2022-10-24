Ogun: 3 dead, 2 injured in Abeokuta-Lagos road crash

Three persons have died while two others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident which occurred on the Abeokuta- Lagos Expressway yesterday. The accident occurred at 7.15 am around Obada axis of the expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State sector command, Florence Okpe disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to her, the accident involved a Volvo mini truck, with registration number, AKM 489 ZY and an unmarked Nissan taxi. Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to route violation on the part of the truck driver.

She disclosed that, the truck driver was driving against traffic and had a head on collision with the taxi. “A total of five persons were involved in the accident, all male adults.

Two persons sustained injuries and unfortunately three persons were killed. “The suspected cause of the crash was route violation on the part of the truck driver which resulted to head on collision.

“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Abeokuta for medical attention and the corpses were deposited at the same hospital morgue,” Okpe said. She added that, the sector commander of FRSC, Ahmed Umar has warned motorists to avoid route violation.

