Ogun: 39-year-old father impregnates teenage daughter

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 39-year-old man, Mfon Jeremiah for allegedly impregnating his 13-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Jeremiah was arrested in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant and when she inquired from the daughter, she was informed that it was her father who had slept with her.

The PPRO added that the victim was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that she is four months pregnant.

