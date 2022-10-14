Metro & Crime

Ogun: 39-year-old father impregnates teenage daughter

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 39-year-old man, Mfon Jeremiah for allegedly impregnating his 13-year-old daughter (name withheld).

Jeremiah was arrested in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Mowe Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

Oyeyemi said, the victim’s mother told the police that she discovered that her daughter was pregnant and when she inquired from the daughter, she was informed that it was her father who had slept with her.

The PPRO added that the victim was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed that she is four months pregnant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

2023: Northern youth groups unveil 20m vote mobilization for Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Kabir, Kano   A coalition of Northern youth groups has launched an awareness campaign to galvanise support for Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Kano. The group, under the auspices of Osinbajo Awareness Campaign (OAC), unveiled plans to mobilize 20 million youth across the 19 Northern states and […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack Labour Party guber candidate’s residence in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahead of the coming Governoship elections in Osun State gunmen in the early hours of Sunday attacked the residence of the candidate of the Labour Party, Hon. Lasun Yussuff in Ilobu, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state. The unknown gunmen were said to have shot repeatedly at the building located at Oke Ima area […]
Metro & Crime

Rev sisters’ kidnappers to die by hanging

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

An Ondo State High Court has sentenced three people to death by hanging for kidnapping two reverend sisters in 2016.   The convicts, Reuben Akinbehinje, John Imoleayo Uche and Seun Iseoluwa Akintan, appeared before Justice A d e m o l a Ade g o roye on an eightcount charge of conspiracy, kidnapping, armed robbery […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica