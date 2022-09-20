Ogun: 4 arrested for terriorising community

Operatives of the Ogun State – owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested four men for allegedly terrorising residents of Ihunbo community in Ipokia Local Government of the state.

The suspects were arrested for allegedly inflicting machete wounds on two residents of the community. New Telegraph gathered that, Ihunbo had been under the siege of hoodlums, making the traditional ruler, Oba Joseph Adeshiyan, to cry out for help.

State Commander of the Corps, Commander Soji Ganzallo, in a statement yesterday, quoted the monarch as saying that “there is an increase in attacks on the sons and daughters of the soil by some faceless miscreants for unknown reasons.”

The monarch reported that, two residents of his community had been brutally attacked with machete by the suspects.

Ganzallo maintained that the So-Safe Corps in Idiroko were asked to step into the matter to stop the lawless activities of the miscreants before things go out of hand. According to him, the Special Operational Patrol of the corps apprehended four of the suspects on Sunday.

Ganzallo identified the suspects as: Ade Adelade, a resident of Fasasi Compound Behind Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo; Toheeb Aderonmu and Gbenu Daniel, both of Agon’s Compound, Ajilete, in Yewa South LG as well as Wale Adekunle of Araromi Street, Ihunbo.

It was said that the suspects and the two cutlasses found with them were handed over to the police at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters for further investigation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...