Ogun: 50-year-old father sedates teenage daughter, defiles her

Author Olufemi Adediran

A 50-year-old man, Olukayode Joseph, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter (name withheld) after sedating her with drugs in Ogun State. Joseph was arrested on Thursday by operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps in Ifo Local Government area of the state. Joseph was accused of turning the teenage girl into a “sex machine.” The Public Relations Of ficer (PPRO) of the corps, Moruf Yusuf confirmed Joseph’s arrest to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday. According to Yusuf, the corps received a distress call that Joseph, a resident of Akinbo Phase 2, Opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo Local Government area of the state “allegedly had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.”

Yusuf disclosed that the state commander, Soji Ganzallo, instructed the Divisional Officer of the Corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe, SC Akeem Olaiya, to arrest the suspect with immediate effect. He added that the Agbado area Command also mobilized more men to the scene to protect the alleged rapist against jungle justice.

The suspect was said to have confessed to the crime during preliminary investigation, “and pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide his secret deals with his innocent daughter.” It was gathered that the victim accused her father of serially sleeping with her after sedating her with drugs. “Meanwhile, the suspect and the victim have been transferred to Ajuwon Police Division for further investigations,” Yusuf said.

 

