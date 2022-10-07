Ogun: 50-year-old father sedates teenage daughter, defiles her

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A 50-year-old man, Olukayode Joseph, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter (name withheld) after sedating her with drugs in Ogun State.

Joseph was arrested on Thursday by operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps in Ifo Local Government area of the state.

Joseph was accused of turning the teenage girl into a “sex machine”.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the corps, Moruf Yusuf confirmed Joseph’s arrest to journalists in Abeokuta on Friday.

According to Yusuf, the corps received a distress call that Joseph, a resident of Akinbo Phase 2, Opposite Ola Fatia House, Olambe in Ifo Local Government area of the state “had allegedly had carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.”

Yusuf disclosed that, the state commander, Soji Ganzallo, instructed the Divisional Officer of the Corps in Oke-Aro/Olambe, SC Akeem Olaiya, to arrest the suspect with immediate effect.

He added that the Agbado Area Command also mobilise more men to the scene to protect the alleged rapist against jungle justice.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect was said to have confessed to the crime: “And pleaded for mercy after realising that there is nowhere to hide his secret deals with his innocent daughter.”

It was gathered that the victim accused her father of serially sleeping with her after sedating her with drugs.

“I only used to notice white discharges from my private part,” Yusuf quoted the teenager as saying.

However, the suspect had denied sedating his daughter before sleeping with her, saying it was his first time of having sex with her.

