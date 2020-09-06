News

Ogun: 527 accidents claim 109 lives in 8 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State yesterday disclosed that over 109 persons lost their lives while 665 others sustained various degrees of injuries in various road accidents in the state between January  and August this year.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, who stated this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, disclosed that, most of the accidents were caused by excessive speeding, tyre burst, dangerous driving, non-use of seat belts, wrongful overtaking among others.

 

Akinbiyi explained that there were 527 road traffic  politicrashes during the period under review which comprised motorcycle and motor vehicle accidents.

 

According to him, out of the 109 deaths recorded during the period, 83 were male while 26 were female, adding that out of the 665 injured, 487 were male while 178 were female. The TRACE PRO also disclosed that, 35 persons died from motorcycle accidents while 74 persons died from motor vehicle accidents.

 

Akinbiyi reiterated the command’s commitment at ensuring safety on the roads through continuous sensitisation of motorists. He advised motorists to continue to obey road traffic rules and regulations and always be safety conscious while on road.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

DHQ to US: Nothing new about Al-Qaeda, IS’ infiltration

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Barely forty eight hours after the United States’ African Command (AFRICOM) warned of possible infiltration of the West African sub-region by suspected Al-Qaeda, and Islamic States’ terrorists, the Detence Headquarters yesterday said there was nothing new about the development. It will be recalled that Commander of AFRICOM, Major-General. Dagvin Anderson, had issued the warning on […]
News

Scores killed as military airstrikes hit bandits’ hideout in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits in air raids on their camps in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana Forest areas of Kaduna State. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj.- Gen. John Enenche, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the successes were […]
News Top Stories

Ortom to FG: Declare herdsmen terrorists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

•As army kills two herdsmen, recover assorted weapons, ammunition B enue State Governor Samuel Ortom Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare armed Fulani herdsmen killing innocent people in communities of the state as terrorists, even as the Nigerian Army neutralised two suspected herdsmen who invaded Chembe community in Logo Local Government Area of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: