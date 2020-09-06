Ogun: 527 accidents claim 109 lives in 8 months

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in Ogun State yesterday disclosed that over 109 persons lost their lives while 665 others sustained various degrees of injuries in various road accidents in the state between January and August this year.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, who stated this in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, disclosed that, most of the accidents were caused by excessive speeding, tyre burst, dangerous driving, non-use of seat belts, wrongful overtaking among others.

Akinbiyi explained that there were 527 road traffic politicrashes during the period under review which comprised motorcycle and motor vehicle accidents.

According to him, out of the 109 deaths recorded during the period, 83 were male while 26 were female, adding that out of the 665 injured, 487 were male while 178 were female. The TRACE PRO also disclosed that, 35 persons died from motorcycle accidents while 74 persons died from motor vehicle accidents.

Akinbiyi reiterated the command’s commitment at ensuring safety on the roads through continuous sensitisation of motorists. He advised motorists to continue to obey road traffic rules and regulations and always be safety conscious while on road.

