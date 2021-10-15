Metro & Crime

Ogun: 71-year-old man dies during sex romp with prostitute

Tragedy struck in Sagamu when a 71-year-old man, identified as Ajibola Olufemi Adeniyi, reportedly died during a sex romp with a commercial sex worker inside a hotel in Ogun State.

It was learnt that the incident happened on Monday at 50/50 hotel Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased, a resident of 22, Akilo Street, Bariga, Lagos State, had visited the brothel to ‘relax’ with one of the prostitutes therein, who was simply identified as Joy.

A hotelier in the area who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident, saying: “In the course of the sexual intercourse, the man slumped and died immediately.”

According to the source, the police from Ogijo Division had visited the scene to evacuate the lifeless body of Adeniyi, where they also recovered his ATM card and driver’s license.

“As police try to locate the family of the man, his body was deposited at the morgue of Sagamu General Hospital, Ogun State.

“The sexual worker has also been arrested by the police to unravel the cause of the man’s death,” our correspondent was told.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, could not be reached as of the time of filing this report.

