Ogun: 85-year-old man ‘killed’, body dumped beside river

An 85-year-old man, Jimoh Oladiran has been allegedly killed by some persons said to be his relatives, a father and his son in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The deceased, a resident of Somorin, Alagbonmeta, Obantoko area of Abeokuta, had last Saturday gone out with the said relatives, identified as Alfa Mufatiu and his son, Ibrahim Mufatiu to Asipa village for an unknown event.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the children of the deceased became worried when their father did not return home from Asipa, a village located after Opeji, Odeda Local Government Area. It was further learnt that the children went to the village, but they did not find their father and on enquiry from Mufatiu’s wife she said the deceased had gone to a neighbouring village.

However, they later discovered their father’s corpse beside a small river, covered with a rusty roofing sheet. They suspected that he must have been hit with a stick in the head as he bled to death.

Sulaiman Oladiran, the eldest son of the deceased, said: “My father told me around 10am on Saturday that he was going to Asipa with a man we have known as his relative, Alfa Mufatiu. He said they have a programme there.

On Saturday night, we did not see him. “I called our brother, who is the Baale of Asipa, Chief Kehinde Omirinde, and told him about it. He told me to wait until the next day before taking any steps to locate him. “When we did not see him until 12:00 noon on Sunday, I called Baale again who said we should not wait any longer. So, we went to Asipa.

“At Asipa, we met Ibrahim Mufatiu’s wife, who told us to calm down, saying our father went to the next village that he would soon return. But with the way she was nervous, I suspected all was not well. So I told my two other brothers.

“We saw Ibrahim Mufatiu coming from the river. We asked him where our father was and he said we should be patient. Later he said we should handle him gently or kill him.

We just insisted on seeing our father. He started running away. “At this point, the villagers had come out with sticks and cutlasses to attack us. Two of us ran away, but the villagers seized one of us.

“As we were running to Abeokuta with our motorbike to call the police, we met operatives of OPMESA at Opeji. We told them what happened and they escorted us back to the village. “When we returned to the village, they had already beaten my brother, Kazeem to stupor.

The OP-MESA men arrested Alfa Mufatiu and handed him over to the police at Bode Olude. “The following day, the police accompanied us to Asipa and Alfa Mufatiu took us to where our father was killed by the river. We observed that he was hit with something on the head.

We saw blood on the mat they said he slept on. At the river side where his corpse was dumped, we saw that his head was wrapped with a cloth full of blood. “We took his body on Monday. It was already decomposing. We want Nigerians to assist us. We seek justice.”

Confirming the incident, the Baale, Chief Omirinde, said it was the late Oladiran who told him to allocate land to the suspects, who were unknown to him. The village head said he did not know the men, adding that was why he did not go for the event they planned to hold on Saturday.

His words: “These suspects, Alfa Mufatiu (father) and Ibrahim Mufatiu (son) were brought to me by this same Jimoh Oladiran, a maternal cousin to my own father. “One day, they called me saying that they needed land for farming, I don’t know how they got my phone number. I said no land for them.

“Three days after, they brought the deceased to plead on their behalf and I said they would get the land if the whole family endorsed it. “But they told me they wanted to have a feast in the village, I said no problem.

“On Thursday, March 10, Ibrahim Mufatiu called me that the event would be held on Saturday; he told me to be there. But that day, I didn’t go. “Surprisingly, late Oladiran went for the feast and he didn’t tell me, I would have told him not to go. It was the children that came to me when they didn’t see him to return home.

“It is so sad, they killed the man and threw his body near the river. I have captured Ibrahim Mufa myself at Elega Market and we have taken him to Fadage police station at Bode Olude.”

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Sunday Telegraph that he would get details of the incident and get back

