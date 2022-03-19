Ogun: 85-year-old man ‘killed’, body dumped beside river

Metro & Crime

An 85-year-old man, Jimoh Oladiran has been allegedly killed by some persons said to be his relatives – a father and his son – in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The deceased, a resident of Somorin, Alagbonmeta in Obantoko area of Abeokuta, had last Saturday gone out with the said relatives, identified as Alfa Mufatiu and his son, Ibrahim Mufatiu to Asipa village for an unknown event.

New Telegraph learnt that the children of the deceased became worried when their father did not return home from Asipa, a village located after Opeji, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun.

It was further learnt that the children went to the village, but they did not see their father and on enquiry from Mufatiu’s wife she said the deceased had gone to a neighbouring village.

However, they later discovered their father’s corpse beside a small river, covered with a rusty roofing sheet.

They suspected that he must have been hit with a stick in the head and bled to death.

Sulaiman Oladiran, the eldest son of the deceased, said: “My father told me around 10am on Saturday that he was going to Asipa with a man we have known as his relative, Alfa Mufatiu. He said they have a programme there. On Saturday night, we did not see him.

“I called our brother, who is the Baale of Asipa, Chief Kehinde Omirinde, and told him about it. He told me to wait until the next day before taking any steps to locate him.

“When we did not see him until 12pm on Sunday, I called the Baale again; he said we should not wait any longer. So, we went to Asipa.

“At Asipa, we met Ibrahim Mufatiu’s wife, who told us to calm down, saying our father went to the next village that he would soon return. But with the way she was nervous, I suspected all was not well. So I told my two other brothers.”

 

