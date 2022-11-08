Metro & Crime

Ogun: Abductors of virtually impaired lady demand N3m ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The gunmen, who kidnapped a visually impaired lady, Hannah Opeyemi in Soyoye area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, have reportedly reached out to her family, demanding N3 million ransom for her release.

New Telegraph learnt that, the gunmen had on Friday, attacked a lawyer, Sanni Boladale, while entering his premises and attempted to abduct him, but he was able to escape, however, they whisked away Opeyemi who was in the car during the attack.

Speaking from his hideout on Tuesday, Boladale revealed that the kidnappers had demanded a N10 million ransom before the release of the lady.

He said after some negotiation, the kidnappers reduced it to N3 million and insisted that without the ransom, the lady would not be released.

He explained that the victim’s family pleaded with the kidnappers to consider a sum of N500,000 for the release of their daughter, but the abductors insisted on N3 million before they could release the lady.

Narrating how the lady was abducted, the lawyer said, the victim who is suffering from visual impairment, joined him in his car to pass a night in his house on Thursday so as to take her to the University College Hospital, Ibadan the following morning for the treatment of her eyes.

He said: “She is actually the daughter of a friend. She needed assistance from me as she is visually impaired, so I was to take her to UCH in Ibadan the following day.

“She was to sleep over and leave very early the next day because UCH is always a busy place to get a card and to see a doctor. That was why we had that arrangement.

“It happened at the gate to my house. I was opening the gate when they pounced on us, so I had to meander my way in and close the gate behind me.

“After I escaped, they fired bullets into the house and made away with the lady in the car as she is visually impaired and unhealthy.”

 

