Ogun: Abiodun mulls establishment of Air Force base, training school

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said plans are underway by his administration to have a base of the Nigeria Air Force and a training school in the state. This, according to the governor, is part of plans by his administration to build the first cargo airport in the country. Governor Abiodun made this known when he received the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command; Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, in his office in Abeokuta. He reiterated that his administration would continue to do all it can to support all security agencies present in the state. The governor, who donated a pickup truck to the naval command and a car to the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, equally promised to look at the issue of infrastructure in the school.
Related Articles
Kalu extols virtues of late Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commiserated with the government and people of Niger State over the demise of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska. While stressing that the late monarch was a selfless statesman, who had passion for growth and progress of his domain, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ogun Assembly confirms TASUED VC, ex-NUJ President as Commissioners-designate
Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Professor Abayomi Arigbabu as Commissionerdesignate for Education, Science and Technology despite being indicted by the House Committee on Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for alleged financial mismanagement. Also, the House ratified appointment of former National President of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Much Ado About Tunde Sabiu’s Employment In NIA
These are indeed interesting times in Nigeria. I am beginning to believe that it is now an occupation for some individuals and groups to imagine things and pass their imagination to the general public without thinking of the implication of their actions. The latest in town that got me on the floor rolling is the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)