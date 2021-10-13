News

Ogun: Abiodun mulls establishment of Air Force base, training school

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday said plans are underway by his administration to have a base of the Nigeria Air Force and a training school in the state. This, according to the governor, is part of plans by his administration to build the first cargo airport in the country. Governor Abiodun made this known when he received the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command; Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, in his office in Abeokuta. He reiterated that his administration would continue to do all it can to support all security agencies present in the state. The governor, who donated a pickup truck to the naval command and a car to the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Abeokuta, equally promised to look at the issue of infrastructure in the school.

