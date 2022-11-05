News

Ogun ADC accuses Abiodun of running draconian govt

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of running a draconian government. The party expressed worry that the state, under the administration of Abiodun, is fast descending into an autocratic regime “where opposition parties are being intimidated, harassed and denied freedom of assembly” ahead of the 2023 election. The party raised the alarm on Friday while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders of the party, Senator Iyabode Anisulowo, specifically accused the governor of preventing the Council of Awori Obas, led by the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, from receiving their governorship candidate, Biyi Otegbeye on a courtesy visit scheduled to hold on Thursday at the palace of the monarch. Anisulowo, who was flanked by the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Muyiwa Oladipupo, and other leaders of the party, said the party had scheduled a meeting with the monarch to pay homage to him and also intimate him with the programmes of the party, but the meeting was later cancelled without any “justifiable reason”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC convicts 18 scammers in C’River, Akwa Ibom in 2 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Uyo Zonal office, says it convicted 18 Cybercrime suspects in the last two months. Mr Uchenna Edeh, the head of the zone comprising Akwa Ibom and Cross River, said this on Wednesday in Calabar during a media interaction. “I resumed on Aug.10, just about two months ago. As […]
News

Our flight encountered turbulence way back from Dubai-Aisha Buhari

Posted on Author By Lawrence Olaoye

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has confirmed that her flight encountered violent turbulence of their way back from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a statement she made available to newsmen yesterday, the First Lady thanked Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while she was away for medical treatment in the United Arabs Emirates […]
News

Our investment in infrastructure yielding positive results, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has said his administration’s intervention in infrastructural, education, housing, health and agricultural sectors in the state had begun to yield positive results. Abiodun, who made this known yesterday during official commissioning of N5billion Ultra-Modern PET Packaging line of Nigerian Breweries at Imagbon, Ijebu-Ode revealed that the silent efforts of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica