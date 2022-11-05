Ogun ADC accuses Abiodun of running draconian govt

The Ogun State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of running a draconian government. The party expressed worry that the state, under the administration of Abiodun, is fast descending into an autocratic regime “where opposition parties are being intimidated, harassed and denied freedom of assembly” ahead of the 2023 election. The party raised the alarm on Friday while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders of the party, Senator Iyabode Anisulowo, specifically accused the governor of preventing the Council of Awori Obas, led by the Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, from receiving their governorship candidate, Biyi Otegbeye on a courtesy visit scheduled to hold on Thursday at the palace of the monarch. Anisulowo, who was flanked by the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Muyiwa Oladipupo, and other leaders of the party, said the party had scheduled a meeting with the monarch to pay homage to him and also intimate him with the programmes of the party, but the meeting was later cancelled without any “justifiable reason”.

