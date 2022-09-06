Ogun airport to be unveiled at cargo summit

Ogun Cargo Airport, the fastest built cargo airport in Nigeria, will return to Chinet Aviacargo Conference to unveil the opportunities available to stakeholders.

The return to Chinet will be a great testimonial for Ogun State. At Chinet 2021, the state Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, promoted the airport as a great option for investors. He promised that the airport would be built before the end of 2022.

The promise has been fulfilled and the state returns to engage aviation professionals in order to exploit the inherent opportunities in the industry. Cargo is the fastest growing sector of the aviation industry and the airport promises to tap into this huge market.

Other state cargo airports are expected to join in the day 2 discussion at the 2022 edition of the event. The future of cargo airports and their viability will be the focus of day 2 at the Chinet 2022 event.

The event scheduled to hold on September 7 and 8, 2022, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, is expected to have in attendance captains of industries in aviation, logistics, exports, transport and government agencies in the export-related field

