Metro & Crime

Ogun: Amotekun arrest teenager for having sex with goat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested one Ibrahim Ismaila for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Ilu-Tuntun Olorunsogo, Ajowa, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, June 17.

The state commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, said Ibrahim was among 30 suspects arrested for various offences such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and fraud in the last two months in the state.

According to him, Ibrahim was arrested following an alarm raised by one Jimoh Opeyemi who saw him while he was committing the crime.

“On the day in question, one Jimoh Opeyemi of Ilu-Tuntun Olorunsogo was going to a building site where he works as an iron-bender, when he saw the suspect having canal knowledge of a she-goat.

“He immediately stopped to have a clear view of the scene and subsequently raised alarm which attracted people around the area including an operative of Amotekun Corps on neighbourhood patrol. Hence the arrest of the suspect,” Akinremi said.

The corps also arrested one Raimi Yusuf for allegedly impersonating an official of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of the sum of N1.5 million.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Kano Elders petition Buhari, others over Ganduje’s move to borrow from China

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano Kano Unity Forum, headed by a former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) party, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, has Petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Finance, against moves by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s plan to take a N300 billion loan from China. The Elders […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom’s commissioner dies four months after inauguration

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Death devastating blow to my govt, says Gov The Commissioner for Health and Human Services in the Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration, Dr. Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono is dead. Dr. Ikwulono, who hails from Agatu Local Government Area of the state, died about four months after he was sworn-in in August this year to succeed Dr. Sunday […]
Metro & Crime

Winning against EFCC, proof that Nigerian justice system can work – Blord

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Chairman of one of Nigeria’s Bitcoin trading giants, Blord Group, Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as ‘Blord’, is excited after he won the law suit instituted against the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) after they impounded his cars and properties after he was wrongfully arrested for internet fraud on August 31, 2020. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica