Ogun: Amotekun arrest teenager for having sex with goat

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested one Ibrahim Ismaila for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Ilu-Tuntun Olorunsogo, Ajowa, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, June 17.

The state commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, on Tuesday, said Ibrahim was among 30 suspects arrested for various offences such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and fraud in the last two months in the state.

According to him, Ibrahim was arrested following an alarm raised by one Jimoh Opeyemi who saw him while he was committing the crime.

“On the day in question, one Jimoh Opeyemi of Ilu-Tuntun Olorunsogo was going to a building site where he works as an iron-bender, when he saw the suspect having canal knowledge of a she-goat.

“He immediately stopped to have a clear view of the scene and subsequently raised alarm which attracted people around the area including an operative of Amotekun Corps on neighbourhood patrol. Hence the arrest of the suspect,” Akinremi said.

The corps also arrested one Raimi Yusuf for allegedly impersonating an official of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of the sum of N1.5 million.

