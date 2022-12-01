News

Ogun Amotekun arrest two with human skull

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested two persons for being in possession of a carbonised human skull.

The suspects, Busari Aliu and Adetayo Segun were arrested on Sunday, November 20 in Agunboye, Ijebu-Igbo area of Ogun State.

The State Commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta Thursday, said the suspects specialised in exhuming corpses at Agunboye burial ground and removing the skulls which they sell to other members of their ritual gang.

Akinremi said: “On 4th November, 2022, one Ibu Benjamin of Ayegbami quarters, Agunboye Ijebu-Igbo reported at Amotekun office at Ijebu-Igbo that, on the same date, he discovered that one heavy iron pallet, valued at N350,000 property of his landlady, Mrs. Idowu kept within the precincts of a fenced farm and a house yard at Agunboye was stolen by unknown persons.

“Consequently, operatives of the corps embarked on intelligence activities with a view to getting those behind the crime.

“Their efforts paid off on 20th November, 2022 with the arrest of these two suspects, Busari Aliu and Adetayo Segun, who not only admitted their involvement, but led our operatives to recover the stolen item where it was kept.

“On searching the house and premises where the item was recovered, some pieces of carbonated human skull were recovered.”

 

