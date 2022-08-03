Metro & Crime

Ogun: Amotekun arrests teenager having sex with goat

Author Olufemi Adediran

Operatives of the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as the Amotekun Corps, have arrested one Ibrahim Ismaila for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a goat. The 18-year-old suspect was arrested in Ilu-Tuntun Olorunsogo, Ajowa, in Ifo Local Government Area of the state on Friday, June 17. The state commander of Amotekun, David Akinremi who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta, yesterday said, Ibrahim was among 30 suspects arrested for various offenses such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and fraud in the last two months in the state. According to him, Ibrahim was arrested following an alarm raised by one Jimoh Opeyemi who saw him while he was committing the crime.

“On the day in question, one Jimoh Opeyemi of Ilu- Tuntun Olorunsogo was going to a building site where he works as an iron-bender, when he saw the suspect having canal knowledge of a she-goat. “He immediately stopped to have a clear view of the scene and subsequently raised alarm which attract- ed people around the area including an operative of Amotekun Corps on neighbourhood patrol. Hence the arrest of the suspect,” Akinremi said. The corps also arrested one Raimi Yusuf for allegedly impersonating an official of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of the sum of N1.5 million. Akinremi said the suspect was arrested in Ijebu-Ode area of the state. According to him, the suspect presented himself to one Olufeyisan Oluwaseun and four others as an employee of IBEDC with a promise to facilitate access to procurement of electric poles and meters from the company.

 

Our Reporters

