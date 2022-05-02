Metro & Crime

Ogun: Amotekun killed my son, tagged him a cultist to cover their track –Mother alleges

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A 49-year-old woman, Monsurat Alimi has cried out for justice over the alleged killing of her 25-year-old son, Tunde Olutayo by operatives of the Amotekun corps in Ogun State. Olutayo was reportedly killed penultimate Saturday by operatives of the corps who allegedly invaded his compound in Sokori area of Abeokuta, the state capital. It was gathered that, operatives of the corps reportedly shot the deceased, tagging him a cultist.

 

The Amotekun Corps in the state had on Saturday, issued a statement titled “death of notorious Eiye cultist and armed robber” claiming that Olutayo and his gang engaged the corps in a gun duel which led to his death.

 

The commander of the corps, David Akinremi in the statement said, his men received a distress call on the presence of a group of Eiye cultists who attacked and robbed some residents of a house along Sokori street, Abeokuta of their personal belongings.

 

Akinremi said, on getting to the place, his operatives engaged the hoodlums who had snatched valuables such as telephone handsets, money among others from the residents in a gun duel.

 

But, while narrating her ordeal to journalists yesterday, Olutayo’s mother said she saw the corpse of her son on Facebook tagged cultist and an armed robber. She faulted the claim by  Amotekun, saying her son was a vulcanizer and neither a cultist nor an armed robber. She said, “Help me, help me, I have been cheated. I am about 49 years, Tunde is 25 years, he had a wife and a child and worked as a vulcanizer.

 

