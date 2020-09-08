Ogun announces automatic promotion for students, as schools resume Sept 21

All students except those in tertiary institutions have been given an automatic promotion to the next class by the Ogun State Government which announced September 21 for the reopening of schools in the state for the first term of 2020/2021 session.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

This is in addition to the earlier resumption of students in exit classes.

According to Somorin, the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, approved the reopening of schools for all classes in primary and secondary schools, technical and vocational colleges and tertiary institutions.

He noted that a resumption schedule for public schools has been developed as part of efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines.

Students in primary one to three will attend classes from 8.00 am to 11.00 am, while pupils in primary four to six will learn from 12 noon to 3:00 pm.

In secondary schools, students in JSS 1 to JSS 3 are to attend classes from 8.00 am to 11.00 am and students in senior classes will be in school from mid-day through to 3:00 pm.

However, the CPS noted that technical and vocational colleges will operate their normal school hours of 8.00 am to 2.00 pm, while tertiary institutions are “allowed to commence reopening from 21 September 2020 as may be determined by their respective management.”

The governor’s spokesman added that private schools are expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

He stated that students between the ages of 3 to 5 will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools’ reopening.

“It should be noted that the government had earlier announced that all students had been given an automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools.

“However, primary 6 students desirous of placement into the State-owned Boarding Schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September 2020,” the statement read in part.

“The hitherto JSS3 students who have now been promoted to SS1 will write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in October 2020.”

Somorin noted that part of the COVID-19 guidelines issued for reopening of schools is still in effect because the management of the virus has been deliberate in ensuring safety for children while minimising the disruption in the school learning calendar.

