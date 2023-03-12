News

Ogun: AP denies adopting Abiodun as governorship candidate

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comments Off on Ogun: AP denies adopting Abiodun as governorship candidate

The Ogun State chapter of Accord Party (AP) has denied adopting the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun as its governorship candidate in the Saturday, March 18 elections. The chairman of the party, Tajudeen Olayokun who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, dissociated the party from the purported endorsement of Abiodun, insisting that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained their candidate. A faction of the party, led by Adebisi Adewale had announced that the party had adopted Abiodun as its gubernatorial candidate.

But, Olayokun said, there was no going back in the adoption of Adebutu as its candidate for the March 18 governorship election. Olayokun described those behind the purported endorsement of Abiodun as “miscreants and misguided elements” who are only concerned about their pockets and not the development of the state. He noted that the decision to support the PDP governorship candidate was because his ideology tallied with AP’s in terms of capacity building, rural and infrastructure development, agriculture and security.

“The party decided to throw its weight behind a reliable candidate with competence, character and goodwill in the interest of the people of the state. “Our members should disregard anything contrary. We don’t have anything to do with APC. We are happy that Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the PDP is trusted and shares the same ideology with us. “We have decided to adopt Hon. Ladi Adebutu and made him our gubernatorial candidate because of our resolve to rescue Ogun State from the misrule of APC and his adoption was approved by the national leadership of our party. “I would like to bring to the notice of the good people of Ogun State, that the Ogun State Accord Party remains cordial with Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on his candidacy comes March 18th 2023, as our governorship candidate. “The news of Accord Party, Ogun State pitching tent with APC, Ogun State should be thrashed and we hereby distance ourselves from such lies.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kalu applauds APC leadership on membership drive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ahead of the January 25 nationwide member registration and re-validation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the national leadership of the APC under the able and dynamic leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, for the […]
News

Birth defects can increase cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from Norway said major birth defects were associated with an increased, lifelong risk of cancer. According to their report published online in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), structural birth defects — such as those affecting the eyes, nervous system, and urinary organs — were associated with later cancer in the same location.   The […]
News

Umahi suspends large gathering in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday suspended large gathering in the state following the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Briefing journalists in his office at new Government Gouse, Abakaliki, Umahi directed step up of testing on the disease. He said: “I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica