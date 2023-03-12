Ogun: AP denies adopting Abiodun as governorship candidate

The Ogun State chapter of Accord Party (AP) has denied adopting the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun as its governorship candidate in the Saturday, March 18 elections. The chairman of the party, Tajudeen Olayokun who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, dissociated the party from the purported endorsement of Abiodun, insisting that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained their candidate. A faction of the party, led by Adebisi Adewale had announced that the party had adopted Abiodun as its gubernatorial candidate.

But, Olayokun said, there was no going back in the adoption of Adebutu as its candidate for the March 18 governorship election. Olayokun described those behind the purported endorsement of Abiodun as “miscreants and misguided elements” who are only concerned about their pockets and not the development of the state. He noted that the decision to support the PDP governorship candidate was because his ideology tallied with AP’s in terms of capacity building, rural and infrastructure development, agriculture and security.

“The party decided to throw its weight behind a reliable candidate with competence, character and goodwill in the interest of the people of the state. “Our members should disregard anything contrary. We don’t have anything to do with APC. We are happy that Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the PDP is trusted and shares the same ideology with us. “We have decided to adopt Hon. Ladi Adebutu and made him our gubernatorial candidate because of our resolve to rescue Ogun State from the misrule of APC and his adoption was approved by the national leadership of our party. “I would like to bring to the notice of the good people of Ogun State, that the Ogun State Accord Party remains cordial with Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on his candidacy comes March 18th 2023, as our governorship candidate. “The news of Accord Party, Ogun State pitching tent with APC, Ogun State should be thrashed and we hereby distance ourselves from such lies.

Like this: Like Loading...