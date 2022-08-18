Ogun APC: Amosun rejected reconciliation move

The crisis in Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) is far from being over as former Governor Ibikunle Amosun has allegedly rejected a reconciliation arrangement by the party. The party said this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye. According to him, Amosun refused to be reconciled with Governor Dapo Abiodun, despite the intervention of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba S.K. Adetona as well as close friends and colleagues. Abiodun and Amosun have been at war over who controls the structure of the party leading to the conduct of parallel congresses of the party.
