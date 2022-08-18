News

Ogun APC: Amosun rejected reconciliation move

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The crisis in Ogun State All Progressives Congress (APC) is far from being over as former Governor Ibikunle Amosun has allegedly rejected a reconciliation arrangement by the party. The party said this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye. According to him, Amosun refused to be reconciled with Governor Dapo Abiodun, despite the intervention of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba S.K. Adetona as well as close friends and colleagues. Abiodun and Amosun have been at war over who controls the structure of the party leading to the conduct of parallel congresses of the party.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2 Nigerians, others bag $11,000 scholarship awards for varsity education in US

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Fairfield Senior High School, United States of America, has awarded scholarship worth $11,000 to two Nigerians, Oluwapelumi Olowokere and Carolyn Nkemakolam, to study Law and Pharmacy at the Universities of Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, respectively. Also, Jihanny Paulino Peralta, who is from the Dominican Republic benefited from the scholarship for their exemplary performances with English […]

COVID-19
News

Vaccines delivered to all states except Kogi, NPHCDA tells NEC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Fiasal Shuaib, has told the National Economic Council (NEC) that 35 states of the Federation have received the COVID-19 Oxford-Astra- Zeneca vaccines. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by a Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office […]
News

Lagos doctors raise alarm over discrimination in LASU VC selection process

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Medical doctors in Lagos State have raised alarm over the disenfranchisement of clinical lecturers in the vice chancellor selection process at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, lamenting the neglect of due process. In a joint statement by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Branch, the Medical Guild and the Medical and Dental Consultants […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica