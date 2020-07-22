Politics

Ogun: APC asks Amosun’s loyalists to withdraw court cases

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State Wednesday directed all members of the party who are in court for one reason or another to immediately withdraw their litigation.
The Chairman, Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Chief Yemi Sanusi, gave the directive at the monthly meeting of the State Working Committee (SWC), which held at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta.
A statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, quoted the chairman as saying the directive for members to end all litigations was in compliance with the resolution of the recent National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
It will be recalled that the NEC meeting, held on June 25, 2020, was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved.
Long before the NEC meeting, loyalists of the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, had gone to court to challenge the dissolution of the Chief Derin Adebiyi-led state executive by Oshiomhole.
The former APC National Chairman had in 2018 appointed a caretaker committee in the state headed by Sanusi, a development warmly received by supporters of incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
But in his statement, Oladunjoye said the decision of NEC had been communicated to the Ogun State Chapter through a letter dated July 1, 2020 addressed to All State Chairmen of APC and signed by the National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.
He expressed the confidence of the state chapter in the capacity of the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee headed by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

