Ogun APC chieftain leads over 5,000 to PDP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Otunba Babatunde Onakoya has led no fewer than 5,000 members of the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Onakoya, an ally of former governor Ibikunle Amosun of the state, alongside his loyalists in Ijebu-Ode area of the state, dumped the APC and were received by the state chairman of the PDP, Sikirulahi Ogundele on Friday.

The politician, aka Debasco, said that he left the APC due to the lingering crisis in the party, which he said began in 2018. Ogundele, while presenting the party’s flag to Onakoya, said that the “mass defection of members of the opposition party to the PDP is an evident that the people have made up their minds to end the hardship foisted on them by rejecting the APC.” Speaking before handing over the PDP flag to Onakoya, Ogundele disclosed that people are daily trooping into the opposition party because it is so glaring that the ruling party has failed woefully both at the state and national level. He described Onakoya as a big fish and another influential political leader in Ogun East, who is coming into the opposition party with over 5,000 followers, saying that the PDP is no doubt fortunate to have attracted someone of his calibre into their fold.

In his remarks, the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State for the 2023 election, Hon. Ladipupo Adebutu described the party as the only one that is committed to saving the country from its woes. Adebutu revealed that though the PDP had tried to return to power in the state for 11 years, it is becoming so glaring that the party is returning to the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta in 2023 to continue its good works. The governorship candidate lauded Onakoya “for being courageous enough to leave the APC with his followers to team up with the PDP,” whose sole aim he said is to wrestle the people of the state from the ruling party.

 

