Ogun APC crisis: Suspension of ex-Deputy Speaker’s mother splits gov’s camp

The suspension of Mrs Adetola Kadiri, mother of sacked Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House Assembly, Dare Kadiri, has allegedly split the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun. Dare, who represents Ijebu North II, was fired over alleged gross misconduct in March 2021.

His removal was attributed to the internal crisis in the APC leadership in his council. But the crisis took another dimension on Tuesday following the suspension of his mother and three others – Sola Jaiyeola, Rasaq Adesina, (councillor) and Mr. S. O. Bude – for alleged antiparty activities. The ex-APC Woman Leader in Ogun East was suspended with immediate effect. The suspension letter dated January 14 was signed by one Sesan Araba and Yetunde Adebayo, who identified themselves as Chairman and Secretary of Ward 9, Ijebu North Local Government Area.

