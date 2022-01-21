News

Ogun APC crisis: Suspension of ex-Deputy Speaker’s mother splits gov’s camp

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The suspension of Mrs Adetola Kadiri, mother of sacked Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House Assembly, Dare Kadiri, has allegedly split the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun. Dare, who represents Ijebu North II, was fired over alleged gross misconduct in March 2021.

His removal was attributed to the internal crisis in the APC leadership in his council. But the crisis took another dimension on Tuesday following the suspension of his mother and three others – Sola Jaiyeola, Rasaq Adesina, (councillor) and Mr. S. O. Bude – for alleged antiparty activities. The ex-APC Woman Leader in Ogun East was suspended with immediate effect. The suspension letter dated January 14 was signed by one Sesan Araba and Yetunde Adebayo, who identified themselves as Chairman and Secretary of Ward 9, Ijebu North Local Government Area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

State Assembly speakers endorse state police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has decried the spate of insecurity in the country, while commending the Federal Government’s efforts at tackling the problem.   This was one of the main resolutions adopted in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Conference, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, and issued […]
News

New PUs: ICCES, CSO call for wide consultation with stakeholders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Inter-agency Consul tat ive Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consult widely with election stakeholders before embarking on the creation of additotional polling units. The two bodies, at separate meetings with the commission however, supported the expansion of the polling units, […]
News

Australia: COVID-19 outbreak shows signs of peaking

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australia recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday although a slowdown in new cases gave hope that a second wave of new infections in the state of Victoria may have peaked. Nineteen people had died from the virus, all in Victoria, in the past 24 hours, a national daily record. However […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica