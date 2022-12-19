Ogun APC laments destruction of campaign billboards, banners

The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday lamented the destruction of its campaign materials in different parts of the state, especially in Abeokuta.

In a statement by Publicity Secretary Tunde Oladunjoye on Sunday, the ruling party described the act as a “desperate manifestation of do-or-die politics calculated to undermine the prevailing peace and stability in the state since the coming of the Dapo Abiodun administration”. Oladunjoye accused the opposition parties of being behind the destruction.

The statement said: “We were shocked to wit ness the massive destruction of our billboards and banners this morning in Abeokuta; a carefully masterminded willful destruction carried out under the cover of the night.

“These beautiful campaign materials, apart from the creativity put into their production, also cost a lot of money. It’s saddening that some mistreats can go ahead and destroy them. “Ogun State has been rated as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

“The political intolerance that predated the 2019 general election is now a thing of the past and any attempt to heat up the polity and return the state to that ignoble era should be condemned by all well-meaning people

“We, therefore, call on the police and other law enforcement agencies to be more vigilant and to bring the perpetrators of this despicable destruction to book. “The party calls on our members and supporters to remain calm and go their duties without taking the laws into their hands.”

