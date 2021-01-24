Ogun APC members protest, decry refusal to inaugurate Ijebu North Executive

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, yesterday, protested the alleged refusal of the state executive committee to confirm and inaugurate their caretaker committee after nomination.

The members, under the aegis of Dapo Abiodun Youth Forum (DAYF) accused two former deputy governors of the state, Prince Segun Adesegun and Senator Gbenga Kaka, of allegedly causing disunity and crisis in the party.

The protesters stormed the APC state secretariat in Abeokuta with placards bearing inscriptions such as ‘Release our caretaker exco in Ijebu North,’ ‘Inaugurate Tunde Adebajo as party chairman, Ijebu North,’ ‘Obey the party guideline’ and ‘the leaders’ decision should be followed in Ijebu North.

They expressed their grievances over the crisis rocking the party in the local government, demanding the inauguration of Tunde Adebajoled exco as the authentic executive committee of the party.

They appealed to the state executive to accede to their demands, warning that failure to do this may lead to a court action. In a petition presented to the State Caretaker Secretary of APC, Ayo Olubori, the group said, four out of the five top leadership and other categories of the party’s leaders attended the meeting where Adebajo was picked as the chairman of the party in the local government in February last year

Attempts to get the reaction of the State Caretaker Secretary of APC, Ayo Olubori, however, failed as he declined comments on the matter

Like this: Like Loading...