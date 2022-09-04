Politics

Ogun APC suspends lawmaker who vowed to work against Abiodun’s re-election

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, on Sunday suspended a serving lawmaker and former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, indefinitely, for alleged anti party activities.

Kadiri, popularly called ‘Maba’, was reportedly suspended indefinitely by the leadership of Ward II in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state over alleged anti-party activities.

Kadiri was also alleged to be behind the current investigation of the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The lawmaker recently played hosted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu and vowed not to work for the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

A report, jointly signed by the General Secretary and Ward Councillor, Olarenwaju Abiodun and Sobonojo Adeniyi, said the suspension was affirmed by the Ward Congress on Sunday.

The party leaders accused him of hobnobbing with the opposition and vowing to work against Abiodun’s re-election.

“Conclusively, 19 out of the 27 Exco members unanimously agreed and voted for the indefinitely suspension of Hon. Oluwadare Kadiri (Maba) from ward II APC,” he said.

The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, also confirmed the suspension to New Telegraph.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters


