Ogun: APC thugs attack court bailiff in Abiodun's home town

Thugs believed to be loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State yesterday stabbed a bailiff of the state High Court, Mr. Adetayo Odunlami, in the head. Odunlami was in Iperu, the hometown of Governor Dapo Abiodun, to serve a court summons on some leaders of the APC when he was attacked by the party thugs.

The hoodlums allegedly pounced on the bailiff and attacked him with dangerous weapons such as axe, cudgel, charms and bottles, inflicting injuries on him as he attempted to serve court processes on their principal. The assailants also reportedly dispossessed Odunlami of an undisclosed amount of money, mobile phone, identity card and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, among other valuable items. The incident was fallout of the controversy trailing the APC nomination of councillorship candidate for the July 24 Local Government elections in the state and wrongful substitution for Ward 5, Iperu-Remo in Ikenne Local Government Area.

The bailiff had gone to carry out the order of Justice T. A. Okunsokan to serve the originating process and hearing notice on the Vice-Chairman of Ikenne Local Government Area, Hon. Efuwape Olaitan, in a suit filed by Mr. Osularu Muyiwa, who claimed his name was wrongly substituted after the APC primaries. Olaitan, the APC and the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) were joined as first, second and third respondents in the suit number HCS/286/21. Narrating his ordeal to journalists, Odunlami said he went to serve the court processes on the first respondent (Olaitan) without police escorts.

The bailiff disclosed that after he had introduced himself to the vice-chairman, some thugs who were with Olaitan swooped on him and beat him mercilessly. He said: “I went there to serve a court process. After I had identified myself, he (Olaitan) said ‘so you are the one they sent? I will show you today!’ In the process, his boys attacked me and stole my ATM card, identity card, the money in my pocket and my mobile phone. They attacked me with axes, bottles, juju (charms) and other dangerous objects. In fact, they wanted to kill me but thank God, I escaped.”

