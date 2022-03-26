Ogun APC ticket: Dapo Abiodun on a roller coaster

In about a month, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be having its governorship primaries across the federation. While some states are already at daggers drawn over their flagbearers, there seems to be no hue and cry in Ogun State as the contenders have already accepted defeat even before the battle.

It was therefore not surprising when the news filtered that one of the last contestants for the hot seat, Jimi Lawal, bowed out and pitched his tent with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is a victory foretold, a return ticket that had been assured, even before Prince Dapo Abiodun emerged the APC candidate in 2018. Before the arrival of ‘Omo Baba Teacher’ on the stage, as the APC gubernatorial candidate in 2018, people of Ogun State had been clamouring for a leader with a midas touch that will take them out of the abysmal performance witnessed under the then administration. Little wonder the indigenes and residents of the Gateway State decided to pitch thier tent with someone with a private sector background, that can be more purposeful and more businesslike in the administration of the state.

Today, the APC ticket is almost a forgone conclusion, save for Modele Sharafa Yusuf, who has decided to veer off the media space and test her popularity in the murky waters of politics. Aside being a broadcast journalist and a media aide to the incumbent governor, Sharafa Yusuf comes to the field with no political administration experience, and that’s why she is seen as a paper weight and someone with no threat to the return ticket of Prince Abiodun. It is yet to be seen however, if other aspirants will throw thier hats in the ring as the party awaits the guidelines and sale of nomination forms.

Today, Governor Abiodun is not just the leader of the APC in the state, he is in firm control as his faction of the APC had been recognised and given the seal of authority. Only few weeks back, the Yemi Sanusi leadership of the Ogun APC was inaugurated in Abuja and the chairman in turn inaugurated the remaining executive members in Abeokuta, the state capital. With this feat, there is no iota of doubt Prince Abiodun is in charge of not only governance, but also the party affairs in the state.

Looking at his performance so far, no doubt, Prince Abiodun has elevated Ogun State beyond expectations, judging by his giant strides and the inflow of Foreign Direct Investments into the Gateway State. Since he assumed office, harping on his ISEYA mantra, Abiodun has laid a solid foundation for infrastructural developments, social security and wellbeing of the people as well as education of the teeming youth populace. Other areas he had focused on is empowerment of youths through sports development and the agricultural entrepreneurship that is now giving many people a leverage in the economic scheme, among so many worthy achievements of the administration.

In the words of a party stalwart, Otunba Taofik Afonkara, the “APC and Ogun State are very lucky to have a man of such business stature at the helm of affairs in our dear state. “We are waiting for the next stage to see how he will take us beyond the foreign investment drives and turn our towns; Abeokuta and Ijebu Ode to mega cities.

We are very lucky in Ogun and we are ready to support our performing governor with our votes in 2023.” Commenting on the performances of Governor Dapo Abiodun, an aspirant into the state house of assembly from Ota State Constituency 1, Mr. Bolaji Kelani, said that he has has been doing great jobs and that four years were not enough to work things out. “You can see what he has been doing. Look at the road in Agbara area of Ado-Odo/Ota LG, he inspected it recently.

“There are a lot of projects on ground that the Governor is working on. I believe that if they give him a second term the spirit of Ogun State would further come into play. “This would be in addition to the plans of other officials that would work with him. He is doing so much for the state and we need to commend and support him,” he said. This was corroborated by an ex-commissioner in Ogun State, Hon. Waliu Taiwo, who said that Governor- Abiodun inherited so many challenges from the past government, but that he has been tackling the problems. Taiwo, who is now the Chairman of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service CCommission, said that the past government in the state didn’t know how to handle issues.

“They embarked on more than they could chew in terms of infrastructure development. “For example, Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State is the only place I have seen with the greatest number of flyovers, when it does not have water. You know the cost of building flyovers is much.

“In terms of finance, Governor Dapo Abiodun met a lot of mess in the state. The financial position of the state is nothing to write home about. But he had to perform because the people who put him there would not accept any excuse from him. “Here, in Ado/Odo the Governor was able to do the link road between us and Lagos State, otherwise we would have been in a big mess now with the condition of our highway. “The same thing he did in Ogun East, he has started road construction there such as Ijebu-Ode-Epe Road. “In terms of education, the condition of the buildings of many public schools in the state is bad, but he has been repairing them.

“There is no ward that he has not actually touched for rehabilitation or construction of new classrooms. In agriculture, he has encouraged some youths, he gave them some money for farming. “We can see that he is actually touching all sectors, he is not concentrating on just one sector.

“He is not like the past government that was just building bridges. I would say that with the limited financial resources in the state, the Governor has been doing a lot. “There is no doubt about it, our roads in our area are so bad. But he has made attempt with the Governor of Lagos State and they met the Federal Government so that they could work on some of the federal roads that affect the two states,” he said. He pointed out that Governor Abiodun deserves a second term based on his people-oriented projects and his foresightedness in handling issues surrounding the gateway state over the years. Another chieftain of the APC in Ijebu area of the state, Chief Adesanya Adewale, commended the Governor for “being there for the people.”

Adewale, who said that the Governor has done well to be voted in for a second term, stressed that the state has witnessed massive development since Governor Dapo Abiodun got to office. “One good turn deserves another. I will advise our people to give the Governor a second term and I am very sure that he would continue to do what he knows how to do best. “He is certainly the best choice for Ogun State from 2023 and I can tell you that he will not disappoint,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...