Ogun APC To INEC: Protect election materials from Adebutu, PDP

The Ogun State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to “provide maximum security” for its staff and the election materials in its possession. The party also urged INEC to protect the ballot papers used for the general election in the state from the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ladi Adebutu. The APC made the call in a statement by Publicity Secretary Tunde Oladunjoye on Sunday. The party said the call became imperative following the protest by the PDP led by Adebutu at INEC’s office in Abeokuta on Wednesday. The ruling party said: “It has become pertinent to demand the provision of watertight security for INEC offices across the state, its officers and election materials. “In view of the recent happenings in Ogun State, particularly the last week’s invasion of the INEC office by the PDP governorship candidate, who lost in the March 18 election, we are duty bound to call on INEC and all other relevant statutory bodies, including the security agencies, to ensure that nothing untoward happens to the election materials, especially the ballot papers in the possession of INEC.” The APC added: “It is an already established legal process that parties who wish to challenge an election result and intend to gain access to INEC materials can only do so through the order of the Court after an application has been filed and granted. It is, therefore, worrisome to see someone who wanted to govern a state of many firsts like Ogun State, lead a misguided crowd to submit an ordinary letter.”
