Ogun APC To Residents: Reject candidates with questionable sources of wealth

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on residents of the state to reject governorship candidates with questionable sources of wealth in the March 18 election. The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye in Abeokuta, raised the alarm that such candidates are planning to buy votes with their ill-gotten wealth. It called on the people to come out en masse and vote for Governor Dapo Abiodun, adding that the governor has done so well and deserved to be re-elected. The party, while thanking the people for their overwhelming support at the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, urged the people to show Abiodun the same love and support they gave the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll. The party remarked that the people of Ogun State should make the next gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections “the icing on the cake, having chosen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed as President-elect.

Presidency: Twitter ban continues due to secessionist agitations

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Presidency, yesterday, revealed that the ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria may be indefinite in the interest of “national cohesion and progress of the country.”   This was contained in a statement issued by the  Presidency spokesman, Garba Shehu, who stated that President Muhammadu Buhari was now firmer in his determination to rid the […]
Fidelity Bank appoints Chike-Obi Chairman, Ebi retires

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fidelity Bank Plc. has appointed Mr. Mustafa Chike- Obi as Chairman to succeed Mr. Ernest Ebi, who has been serving as Chairman, Board of Directors, and having completed his tenure. Ebi will be stepping down from the Board.   In a statement, the lender also announced that Mr. Seni Adetu, who has been serving as […]
Sanwo-Olu: Lagos produces 2m litres of residential wastewater per day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, says the state generates 2.2 million cubic meters of untreated domestic wastewater daily. She made this known on Monday in Victoria Island at a” three-day workshop on Regulating Urban Sanitation Services: Faecal Sludge/Waste Management Guidelines and Standards”. Sanwo-Olu said the 2.2 million litres of untreated […]

