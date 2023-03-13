Ogun APC To Residents: Reject candidates with questionable sources of wealth

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on residents of the state to reject governorship candidates with questionable sources of wealth in the March 18 election. The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye in Abeokuta, raised the alarm that such candidates are planning to buy votes with their ill-gotten wealth. It called on the people to come out en masse and vote for Governor Dapo Abiodun, adding that the governor has done so well and deserved to be re-elected. The party, while thanking the people for their overwhelming support at the last Presidential and National Assembly elections, urged the people to show Abiodun the same love and support they gave the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the poll. The party remarked that the people of Ogun State should make the next gubernatorial and state House of Assembly elections “the icing on the cake, having chosen Asiwaju Bola Ahmed as President-elect.

