Ogun appoints Ottun new Head of Service

Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has appointed Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the new Head of Service in the state.
Until her appointment, Ottun was Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.
She previously served as Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 2015 and 2019.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the new appointee became the 17th Head of Service since the creation of the state and the fourth woman to occupy the office.
According to him, Ottun succeeded the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs Amope Chokor, who bowed out of the public service of the state at the weekend.
Somorin said: “Alhaja Ottun comes into her new position with impeccable pedigree and service record.
“An accomplished psychologist, community development expert and administrator, she becomes the fourth woman to occupy the office and the 17th Head of Service since the creation of the State.
“A 1985 graduate of Psychology from the nation’s premier university – the University of Ibadan – the new Head of Service also earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Integrated Development from the Pan African Institute of Development, Bua in Cameroon.
“Alhaja Ottun had coordinated many Community Development and Gender Programmes for the State Government and was also the State Director of the United Nations Gender Development Programme between 2009 and 2015.
“The new Head of Service has over the years proven to be an asset in different leadership roles she was saddled with. She is also known to have used her network and creative ingenuity to adapt to changes in public sector management.
“The new Head of Service is happily married and she is the President of Remo Secondary School, Sagamu 73/78set.”
Somorin quoted the governor as saying he believed the new Head of Service would put her vast knowledge in the management of the state civil service to good use in her new assignment.

Reporter

