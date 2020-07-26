News

Ogun approves 218 new schools in six months

The Ogun State Government has granted approval for the operation of 218 new schools across the state. The new schools, which were approved between January and June, this year, included 129 primary schools and 89 secondary institutions.

 

The state governor’s Special Adviser on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo, disclosed this during the on-going 2020 budget assessment of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology held at the House of Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Soyombo, who was accompanied by her Vocational Education counterpart, Joseph Odemuyiwa, and other members of the management team of the ministry, appeared before members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology headed by Hon. Adeyemi Ademuyiwa. At the budget defence session, the governor’s aide assured that all necessary measures were being put in place to ensure the reopening of academic institutions in the state.

 

According to her, the measures are being implemented in phases, especially for students in terminal classes preparatory to the forthcoming West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams. She also disclosed that all the 10 tertiary institutions in the state have equally taken adequate steps for reopening, adding that they explored the virtual learning platforms to engage students in continuation of academic calendars for effective learning process.

 

Soyombo explained that part of the measures devised was to sink boreholes to supply water to the 10-point mechanised hand washing system in the 510 secondary schools, out of which 303 would be used for the examinations with adequate provision of isolation rooms to be managed by 350 newly trained health workers. She assured of the state government’s readiness to providing personal protective kits, including facemasks, to pupils and teachers

