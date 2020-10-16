Ogun Assembly confirms TASUED VC, ex-NUJ President as Commissioners-designate

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Professor Abayomi Arigbabu as Commissionerdesignate for Education, Science and Technology despite being indicted by the House Committee on Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for alleged financial mismanagement. Also, the House ratified appointment of former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Waheed Odusile, as Commissioner-designate for the Ministry of Information and Strategy. The duo were on Monday screened by the lawmakers following their nomination by Governor Dapo Abiodun. The confirmation of the nominees followed presentation of a report of the Selection Committee on the screening by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, who thereafter moved for its adoption and seconded by Hon. Slyvester Abiodun and supported by the House through a voice at the plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta

Like this: Like Loading...