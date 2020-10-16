Ogun Assembly confirms TASUED VC, ex-NUJ President as Commissioners-designate

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Professor Abayomi Arigbabu as Commissionerdesignate for Education, Science and Technology despite being indicted by the House Committee on Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for alleged financial mismanagement. Also, the House ratified appointment of former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Waheed Odusile, as Commissioner-designate for the Ministry of Information and Strategy. The duo were on Monday screened by the lawmakers following their nomination by Governor Dapo Abiodun. The confirmation of the nominees followed presentation of a report of the Selection Committee on the screening by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, who thereafter moved for its adoption and seconded by Hon. Slyvester Abiodun and supported by the House through a voice at the plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta
Related Articles
Pastor Schugger gives kudos to Lagos State
The President of Grace Revolution International Ministry, Pastor Schugger Ezenwa Onyeukwu, has commended the Lagos State government for lifting the ban on churches and worship centres in the state. Speaking to journalists after last Sunday’s service, the cleric said he is delighted that the government has actually done the right thing by opening the […]
Aragbiji lauds Oyetola on healthcare, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji Road
The Aragbiji of Iragbijiland, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayorinde Olabomi (Odundun IV) along with members of his royal council on Friday paid a thank you visit to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State. The Aragbiji commended the Governor for finally approving the construction of the Osogbo- Iragbiji- Kelebe road which construction has since commenced. The […]
Israel strikes Syrian army bases after Golan Heights attack
Israeli aircraft struck Syrian military targets on Monday, the Israeli army confirmed in a rare statement. Syrian state media acknowledged the strikes, reporting unspecified “material damage” at military outposts near the capital Damascus, reports the BBC. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was retaliation for a bombing attempt. The IDF said earlier it […]
