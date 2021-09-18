Metro & Crime

Ogun Assembly drags Amosun’s former aide to EFCC, ICPC over alleged N2.5bn fraud

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly Friday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to investigate the former Managing Director of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation, (OPIC), Babajide Odusolu, over an alleged N2.5 billion fraud.

The Assembly said Odusolu, a former special adviser to the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, had been indicted by the report of its Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption on investigation into the activities of OPIC between 2015 and 2019.

The lawmakers had last year invited Odusolu to appear before them over alleged misappropriation of funds and sharp practices perpetrated at OPIC under his watch.

The Assembly, therefore, called on the anti-graft agency to investigate and recover into the state’s coffers, the unaccounted balance of N2, and 579,771,717.71 which happened during Odusolu’s tenure as the MD of the Corporation.

Receiving the report of the Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Assembly also directed Odusolu to pay back the sum of N40 million that was unaccounted for in 2019 into the State Government’s purse within six months from today (Friday).

The Assembly equally recommended the reversal of all transactions including the 8.2 hectares of land at Isheri sold in favour of Rainerhill Internationals Services Limited, a subsidiary of Pesianas Group in the twilight of the last administration at the undervalued price of N164 million, stating that it was not done in the best interest of the state; hence all relevant title documents issued in favour of the aforementioned company  in relation to the land was declared null and avoid.

