Ogun Assembly elects Balogun new Deputy Speaker

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun House of Assembly on Tuesday elected Hon. Akeem Balogun as the new Deputy Speaker of the House.

Balogun, who is from Ogun Waterside, was elected unopposed at the plenary held at the Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

This is coming five days after the former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dare Kadiri was impeached over alleged gross misconduct.

An ad-hoc committee, set up by the Assembly to investigate Kadiri on the allegation of gross misconduct found him guilty and he was subsequently impeached.

Kadiri had clashed with some leaders of the party over allegation of violent conduct during the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

It was alleged that Kadiri led suspected hoodlums to invade the residence of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the State.

But at the plenary on Tuesday, Balogun emerged the new Deputy Speaker, following his nomination by Hon. Solomon Osho and seconded by Abayomi Fasuwa.

Balogun’s election was supervised by the Clerk of the House, Mr Deji Adeyemo.

The Clerk had earlier hinted the House of the vacancy in the office of the Deputy Speaker before the conduct of the election.

The Clerk explained that the former Deputy Speaker was removed following a notice of impeachment moved and signed by 19 members of the House, adding that the action had created vacuum to the office of the Deputy Speaker.

Balogun while speaking to journalists, after his emergence, appreciated his colleagues for electing him as the Deputy Speaker.

Like this: Like Loading...