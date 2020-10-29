Ogun Assembly laments delay of constituency project allowance

…as gov directs full reopening of worship centres, others

Lawmakers in Ogun State yesterday lamented the delay in the release of funds by Governor Dapo Abiodun for the execution of their constituency projects. Speaker Olakunle Oluomo, who disclosed this, said for over one year the Assembly had been inaugurated, the lawmakers were yet to receive their constituency project allowance. Oluomo stated this while responding to submission of Hon. Musefiu Lamidi of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Ado-Odo-Ota 11 during the plenary at the Assembly’s complex in Abeokuta, the state capital.

However, the speaker expressed concern over misinformation in some quarters that members of the Assembly who had received their constituency project allowance had failed to do the needful in their constituencies. Oluomo said: “We have spent one year and a few months; no one has collected constituency project allowance because of the economic situation in the country; anything we do is from our sweat.

“The Assembly will not hesitate to do the needful immediately we receive any money from the government. “We will announce to the people immediately we receive money for constituency projects from the state government.” Meanwhile, Abiodun yesterday directed full reopening of religious centres, businesses, hotels and other entertainment centres. Religious centres, businesses and schools were closed in March as part of moves to flatten the curve of the virus. However, a statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, yesterday, said the religious centres and other public places had been reopened following the success recorded in flattering the curve of COVID-19.

The statement reads: “It stated that in the process of rebuilding the economy, the State Government was irrevocably committed to the successful implementation of the “Building our Future Together” agenda, and would ensure everything possible for people to have increased prosperity that would place the State on a sound footing towards continued development. “It further added that government would improve on testing, just as it continues to monitor the development and not hesitate to do selective lockdown should there be any flagrant disobedience to the set COVID-19 protocols.”

