Ogun Assembly passes bill renaming college after Awujale of Ijebuland

The Ogun House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill seeking to alter the name of the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) to the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu-Ajose, Ijebu. The institution was renamed after the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona. The Chairman, House Committee on Education, Science and Technology, Ademuyiwa Adeyemi, had presented the report of his committee on the bill during plenary in Abeokuta. Adeyemi moved the motion for the adoption of the report while it was seconded by Adegoke Adeyanju (Yewa North 1). During debate on the bill, lawmakers had agreed that the change of nomenclature for the Tai Solarin College of Education became imperative to address the identity challenge being faced by the institution in accessing intervention funds. They posited that there was a need for collaborative efforts between government, developmental partners and public-spirited individuals to improve on the existing infrastructural facility on the campus of the institution.

